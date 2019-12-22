Irene Hubbard, 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 17th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Irene was born in Manchester, KY on January 5, 1945, a daughter of the late Lucy (Smith) Lawson and Nicholas Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hubbard.
Irene is survived by two daughters: Michelle Smith and husband Danny, and Sandy Coleen England and husband Jeff, all of Manchester; by two sons: Scotty Hubbard and wife Sara of Corbin, and Marlin Hubbard and wife Amy of Jackson County; and by her stepchildren: Bobby Hubbard and wife Jean, Ronnie Hubbard and wife Lisa, Linda Wyatt and husband Jerry, Carlene Jenkins and husband Ron, and Debbie Cloyd and husband Rick.
She is also survived by her brother, Nicholas Jr. Jackson and wife Marion of Alexandria, KY; the following grandchildren: Bethany Smith, Larissa Smith, Kimberly Smith, Jonathan Smith, Lawrence Hubbard, Christina Hubbard, Brandy Hubbard, Candace Hubbard, Brianna Hubbard, Gabriel Hubbard, Lucas Hubbard, Matthew Hubbard, Jordan Hubbard and Kacy Hubbard; and one great grandchild, Malachi Hubbard.
In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was preceded in death by her stepson, Paul Hubbard, and the following siblings: G.C. Jackson, S.A. Jackson, Troy Layton, Carrie Gilbert, Omie Jackson and Oka Mae Jarvis.
Services were held on Friday, December 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Marlin Hubbard, Terry Reed, and Darren Cunnigan officiating. Burial followed in the Asher's Fork Cemetery.
