Irene J. Barrett, age 66 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on Thursday, September 8, 1955 in Manchester to Orstel Jackson and Dorothy Rogers. She was a homemaker, a business woman and a member of Jack’s Branch Bible Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Cynthia Massey, Joetta Jones and husband Jerry, Terry Barrett and wife Tina, Heather Barrett and fiancé Kelly Lovins, Caleb Dewayne Barrett, Emma Rose Barrett, and Madison Faith Barrett; these grandchildren: Jerry Duane Jones, Brandi Renee Bowling, Nathaniel Ryan Woods, Courtney Nikia Smith, Michael Douglas Barrett, and Samantha Grace Massey; 12 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Bonnie Northern, Rosettta Rarrieck, Charles Jackson and wife Phyllis, Carl Jackson and fiancée Peggy Wagers, and Jessie Rogers.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Orstel Jackson and Dorothy Rogers, her husband: Oscar Barrett; her brothers: Donald Jackson and Elbert Jackson and her sister: Linda Smith and her granddaughter: Crystal Ann Seber.
Funeral Services for Irene J. Barrett will be conducted on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ryan Anthony Smith, Rev. Jessie Kemp and Rev. Dudley Lynch will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hensley Cemetery in the Hensley Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Clay County Cancer Coalition.
