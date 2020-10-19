Irene Lewis age 90, of Sextons Creek, passed away Sunday, October 18th, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband, George Lewis.
She is survived by her sons and daughters; Dwayne Lewis and wife Judy of Lynchburg, OH, Dannis Lewis, Kenneth Lewis and wife Claudia, and Regina Peters and husband Earl all of Owsley County. By one brother, Berdette Sandlin of West Harrison, IN.
Irene is also survived by the following grandchildren; Angela Taylor (Ryan), Tonya Ellis (David), Keith Lewis (Kara), Toria Peters (Donnie), Scottie Neal (Rita), and Analee Thompson (Adam). The following great-grandchildren; Bridget Reed, Leann Peters, Wyatt Taylor, Eliana Lewis, Natalie Lewis, Noah Lewis, Hannah Allen, Chase Taylor, Lilyann, Aiden, Jaxon, and Rilynn. As well as one great-great-grandchild, Chloe.
In addition to her husband, Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Ezelle and Sadie Sandlin.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.