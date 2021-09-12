Irene M. Johnson, age 70 of Oneida, Kentucky went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 9th, 2021. Irene was born on January 30, 1951, in Oneida, Kentucky to Mae Biggs Hacker and James Hacker.
Irene leaves behind her husband, Roger Dale Johnson; her three children: Teddy Wayne Johnson and his wife Deborah Kaye Johnson, Jamie Johnson, and Melinda Lee Johnson-Clem and her husband Frederick Michael Clem; her four grandchildren: McKenzie Paige Clem, Logan Dale Johnson, Shayla Irene Clem, and Hannaha Brooke Johnson. Also, surviving are her three brothers: Clemon Hacker, Harvey Hacker, and Lester Hacker.
Irene was preceded in death by her infant son, Gary Dale Johnson; her parents, Mae Biggs Hacker and James Hacker; along with her siblings: Edith Davidson, Paulene Taylor, Sophie Addie Alexander, Rachel Saylor, America Merkie Wilson, Loren Greer, Bill Hacker, and her twin sister Barbara Jean Hacker. Also, her beloved daughter-in-law, Tiffany Gabbard-Johnson.
Services for Irene Johnson will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 12th at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Lower Saddler Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 12th at Britton Funeral Home.
