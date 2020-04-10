Irene Robinson, age 84 departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Landmark Laurel Creek. She was born on Friday, May 10, 1935 in Manchester to Jack and Leah Nicholson Murray. She was a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church, a registered nurse and worked as a secretary at the Manchester Elementary School.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Jeff Deaton and his wife Sandra, her grandchildren: Gene Stephen Gregory and his wife Jessica, Kathy Leeann Rice and her husband Jason, Ashley Suzette Henson, Tiffany Leann Deaton and Austin Deaton, 11 great grandchildren and her brother: Billy Murray as well as other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Leah Murray, her husband: Carl Robinson, her son: Douglas Deaton and her sister and brothers: Maxie Garrison, Lowell Murray and Cecil Murray.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Landmark Laurel Creek for their recreation fund.
Funeral Services, visitation and burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
