Irene Simpson, 76, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 12th, at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Irene was born in Manchester, KY on December 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Lester and Alice Edwards Smith.
Irene is survived by her husband, Willie Simpson of Mill Creek; and her children: Donnie Simpson and fiancée Dolly Sanders of Mill Creek, and Rhonda Smith and husband Dexter of Knox County.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Arvin Smith of Mill Creek, Rebecca Smith of Lockards Creek, and Sheila Hubbard of Goose Rock; by her grandchildren: Ashley (Kevin) Simmons of Bull Creek, Matthew Smith of Knox County, Austin Simpson of Goose Rock, Shannon (Tracey) Garrison of Bull Creek, Patricia (Jerry Brumley) Hall of Somerset, Dora Parks of London, and Andre Simmons; and her great-grandchildren: Kristen Smith, Heaven Simmons, Kash Simmons, Bianca Madelyn Simmons, Madison Lambart, Cameron Garrison, Tray Hall, Gracie Brumley, Matthew Brumley, Scott Brumley, Paris Jackson, Adrianna Jackson, Kaylee Parks, Jace Parks, Carson Brumley, and Carter Brumley.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her sons, Kelly Simpson and Randy Simpson; and the following brothers and sisters: Kenneth Smith, Otis Smith, Roy B. Smith, Dennis Smith, Evelyn Smith Simpson, and Linda Smallwood.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 16th at the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester, KY, with Herman Mills and Tim Phipps officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 16th at the Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church in Manchester, KY.
Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
