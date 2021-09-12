Irene Spurlock, age 84, of Oneida, passed away Friday, September 10th, 2021 at the Hazard ARH Hospital.
Irene is survived by her daughter Loretta Waits, (Meansville, GA) and two grandchildren Crystal Byrd and husband Dale, and Brenda Jones and husband Clint as well as the following great-grandchildren: Jacquline Sizemore, C.J. Jones, Amber Byrd, Shelby Byrd, Madalanne Jones, and David Jr. Sizemore.
Irene is also survived by one brother Alfred Hurd and two sisters Lucille Gilbert and Martha Bowling.
She is preceded in death by her husband Roosevelt Spurlock of 51 years, her parents Owen and Otha Bowling Hurd, one daughter Margie Turner, one brother Walker Hurd, one sister Mary Baker, and one grandchild David Roosevelt Sizemore.
The funeral service for Irene will be held at 12 Noon Monday, September 13th, 2021 Graveside at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
