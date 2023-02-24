“Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?”
Psalm 85:6
There’s a great revival in our land and it’s broke out on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky.
Since February 8th, students on the campus have hosted revival services. The revival ended Monday at 2 p.m.
The school’s President, Kevin Brown, said the school and town of Wilmore have been ‘overwhelmed’ with the influx of visitors.
“Our town’s institutions here and our town’s infrastructure, I just want to be clear, is just not in a place to absorb at this moment, the influx of blessed guests that we have had come to Wilmore,” he said. “We just do not have the infrastructure to support the guests that we’re having come to Wilmore.”
Imagine that, so many people wanting to come and be a part of this has overwhelmed an entire town, all in the name of Jesus!
This is something I’ve never seen in my lifetime. I was part of the Promise Keepers ‘Stand in the Gap’ in Washington, D.C. that was held 25 years ago. A group of men here from Manchester boarded a bus to Washington to take part in the service.
It was estimated three million people attended the event that day the filled the mall from the capital to the Lincoln Memorial.
What I’m about to say, I’m not judging, I’m simply giving you something to think about.
With the momentum created by the revival at Asbury, what if local churches everywhere, including Clay County, opened their doors right now for a revival. Not your typical revival services, but like this one at Asbury where students led the service. There was no plan, there was no program of events. It was spirit led from start to finish.
Isn’t that the true meaning of what a revival is? I looked up the meaning of Christian revival and it said, “refers to the spiritual awakening from a state of dormancy or stagnation in the life of a believer.”
Revival invigorates Christians while leading others to Christ.
Right now, is the time for a great revival in our county, state, and nation.
What if our churches opened their doors here for something similar? To come and worship, without denomination, without judgement, simply in the name of Jesus.
Acts 17-21
In the last days, God says,
I will pour out my Spirit on all people.
Your sons and daughters will prophesy,
your young men will see visions,
your old men will dream dreams.
18 Even on my servants, both men and women,
I will pour out my Spirit in those days,
and they will prophesy.
19 I will show wonders in the heavens above
and signs on the earth below,
blood and fire and billows of smoke.
20 The sun will be turned to darkness
and the moon to blood
before the coming of the great and glorious day of the Lord.
21 And everyone who calls
on the name of the Lord will be saved.’
