The Kentucky High School Athletic Association released information today about the ongoing suspension of all sports, including their boy’s and girl’s state tournaments. My question for the KHSAA is this—Are you creating false hope for these student athletes?
I think they are. While various professional leagues around the globe are contemplating the cancellation of such things as the entire major league baseball season, the NFL and the NBA, the KHSAA is holding out “false hope” of having our student athletes participate in future sporting events. Realistically, I think they should cancel the state basketball tournaments and quit prolonging the children’s hopes of one day getting to play in these events, it’s just probably not going to happen. I’m sorry, but isn’t it time the KHSAA joins the rest of the world and start being realistic?
World health leaders are predicting the United States may be until June or possibly even July in see a decline in the COVID-19 pandemic. So why does the KHSAA continue to hold out this false hope of playing two state tournaments when the rest of the world is preparing for the long-term effects of this?
I do not even foresee classes resuming in the state of Kentucky this year let alone seeing any sports seasons being played. Preparations are already being made on extended NTI days and the grading of the work.
Maybe the KHSAA has a magic crystal ball they look at each day and see something no one else does? I, for one, live in the real world and I’m not going to give our children false hope of seeing a spring sports season in Kentucky. April is upon us and classes won’t resume until a tentative date of April 20th. Personally, I think you will see it extended again as this virus progresses with a cancellation announced by the end of April for classes.
It’s just my opinion, which matters none at all obviously. The following is the official announcement today by the KHSAA.
This information is solely about KHSAA events. Other specific information concerning options including the required Coronavirus Shutdown Period is listed elsewhere on the KHSAA website.
- Tryout Period for Sport-Activities, including Cheer and Dance has been postponed. See the post at https://khsaa.org/03-19-20-spring-sport-activity-tryout-window-postponed-for-now/for details.
- 2020 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen (originally March 11-15) remains currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives. Advance tickets purchasers have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year. No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).
- 2020 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen (originally March 18-22) – remains currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives. Advance tickets purchasers have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. No practice permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019-20 school year. No coaching permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).
- Archery Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption and activities being conducted.
- Bass Fishing Regions and State Championship- Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
- 2020 Esports Second Season Championships – canceled for 2020 in partnership with platform partners PlayVS. Alternatives for individual participation have been distributed to individual schools.
- The 2020 Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame Banquet, scheduled, originally scheduled for May 30, 2020, has been rescheduled to April of 2021. More details will be forthcoming to the inductees and their families.
- Tennis Regular Season, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
- Track and Field Regular Season, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
- Baseball Regular Season, District, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
- Softball Regular Season, District, Regions and State Championship- Currently suspended. Will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation, and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
