Ishmael Wayne Hibbard, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 29th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Ishmael was born in Manchester, KY on June 28, 1959, a son of the late Ishmael and Ethel Garrison Hibbard. He worked 28 years in the coal mines, and was the owner of Hibbard Branch Construction Company. Ishmael was a loving husband and an amazing father, he was a generous friend to many, he always had a smile on his face, loved his animals, he had a zest for living, and he was a true gearhead and "simple man".
He is survived by his soul mate, Judy Hibbard of Manchester; his only son, whom he was so proud of, Benjamin Wayne Hibbard, sweet daughter-in-law Cassandra Gail of Rockcastle; his two daughters, who were the light of his life, Jana Bordeaux of Somerset and Destiny Michelle Hibbard of Hazard, and Eric Bordeaux his son-in-law and friend, of Somerset, and by his parents-in-law, Ronald J. and Diane F. Blicharski.
In addition to his parents, Ishmael was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Ida Melinda and Stanley Harris, and his sister Earlene Koska.
Ishmael is also survived by his close friend, turned brother, Will Brown of Manchester; his brother-in-law, Gary Koska of Indiana; his brother, James Lee Hibbard of Manchester; his sister, Melinda Marie Hibbard of Manchester; and his sisters-in-law: Pamela Shanklin, Suzy Blicharski and Sheryl Schultz, and Sandy and Jeff Pigott; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 4th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Beech Creek Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
