Clay County’s Trey Bowling is part of a two-man team that qualified for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Kiawah Island.
Bowling and his partner Brandon Berry, along with the two-man team of Zach Lemons and Steven Brooks will participate in the tournament. All four members are from Kentucky.
Bowling qualified last week on a day, described by Golf House Kentucky as, “a day that was better suited for drinking hot cocoa by a fire.”
It was the final United States Golf Association qualifier held in Kentucky for the 2022 season at Big Spring Country Club. 36 teams competed for two guaranteed tickets to the 2023 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball which will be held at Kiawah Island in May 2023.
