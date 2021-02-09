WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – The Tigers (8-1) notched their 8th win of the season in an early Saturday afternoon dogfight with the Whitley County Colonels, winning 62-55 in a very hard-fought contest. “It ain’t always pretty,” said Tiger Coach Glenn Gray. “We knew it would be a challenge, and we came out with a gritty victory.”
A back-and-forth affair all the way through, there were over 10 lead changes throughout the contest. Clay was led by Connor Robinson’s 22-point effort. The Tigers and Colonels made multiple lead changes throughout, with a few coming in the first quarter. Clay would lead 12-11 at the end of the 1st.
Both teams played hard-nosed pressure defense, picking each other up at full court length at times. Clay would push ahead to a 24-16 lead, their largest yet, on the heels of a Raven Abner three (16pts). Whitley would surge back, cutting into the lead 26-21 at the half.
Clay would come out of the half slow and sluggish, as Whitley County would push ahead 38-32 with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter. The Connor duo would then tie things up as Connor Robinson and Connor Farmer each scored to bring things to 40-40 to end the 3rd quarter, which would be the final tie of the game as Clay would take the lead for good in the 4th.
The Tigers would come out hot, as Robinson scored the first three buckets of the quarter to get things going. Whitley would respond with a three, but it would be as close as they got. The Tigers went on to close out the victory 62-55, in a tough environment on the road against a solid Whitley County squad.
Connor Robinson – 22 points; Raven Abner – 16 points; Tate Farmer – 10 points; Connor Farmer – 8 points; Cole Garrison – 3 points; Jeremy Hibbard – 2 points; Landon Hensley – 1 point.
