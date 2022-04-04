Spring is moving right along. The Bradford tree blooms are visible to the eye and March winds are blowing in.
My drive home to Oneida is a long one, so I get to take in all of the changes.
The trees and flowers that are painting a colorful picture for all of us to see. I also love being outdoors, how about you? It’s getting warmer by the day, so we can enjoy outdoor activities.
Can I tell you the thing I enjoy about the outdoors in our little town? The scenery. The rivers and creeks. The mountains and hills. The town that, although small, holds a lot of beauty. I love to take in a sunset, and I’m blessed to have a view of an amazing sunrise at my house.
Speaking of scenery, nothing ruins a beautiful scene like litter and garbage. As I’m driving, I dodge restaurant bags, pizza boxes, you name it. In the ditches, I see an abundance of trash, maybe washed in from the rain or just tossed there.
Either way, it ruins the pretty picture that we have of the place we live in. It’s a great time to get out and pick some of that up. I have some of the garbage tongs so that you don’t have to bend over as much. We all need to do our part to keep our county clean.
Warmer weather also means it’s time to start camping! I LOVE camping! Time around a nice fire, talking and relaxing is my idea of fun. Maybe it is yours too! We have several places to camp in our area. The newest addition, being The Cross Mountain campground. Located just about 1.5 miles out of Manchester, the campground is full of activities! No shortage of things to do there. You can camp old school, primitive camping ,in a tent or if you have an RV or camper.. all sites have electric, water and sewer hookups. May 10, impact outdoors will begin activities such as archery, air rifles, axes, bushcraft, hiking and fishing.
You can go to ioadventures.com to check that out. We also still have the Beech creek campground, which has atv trails close by. And the newest addition to camping and atv riding is The Buffalo camp and ride. You can find them on Facebook to check on reservations or events coming up. While riding, I notice when trash is thrown out in the woods as well. Because everything back in the woods is fresh and green and clean for the most part. Litter ruins it. We have a beautiful neighborhood. These hollers are our homes. The towns hold history.
The generations before worked hard to purchase land and keep it so that we could enjoy it for our families. Land is gold. God isn’t making any more of it, so we need to take care of what we have.
Here’s some fun facts. Clay County was founded in 1807. That means 215 years have went by since our county was founded. James Collins- Collins fork- made the first salt here in 1800 that he discovered while following a Buffalo trail. I love history and will be sharing lots of it with you each week.
Get out and enjoy all of the beauty that is right outside your door.
-If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere. - Vincent Van Gogh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.