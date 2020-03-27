ENTERPRISE NEWS
BY TANNER HOSKINS
Can you imagine being forced to close the only means of income you have? That’s exactly what many are facing after Governor Andy Beshear ordered all salons and fitness centers to close down to help combat the COVID-19 Pandemic. As the businesses shut down, owners and employees are racking their brains trying to figure out their next move.
Joe B Smith, new owner of Edge Salon says he and his co-workers were unanimously heart-broken, followed by intense moments of panic as their clients are their livelihood.
“If our doors are closed and no one is sitting in those chairs, then we are simply not making any income,” said Smith. “Closing our doors for operation goes beyond finances, it’s relationships with our clientele, and being there for them at some of the most exciting times of their lives, and some of their most vulnerable. It’s providing a listening ear, pain relief and relaxation through massage, or pampering services such a manicures and pedicures.”
Smith, along with many others, worked all throughout the night on Monday before the 5 p.m. closing time on Tuesday. “We found out at 5 p.m. on Tuesday that he (Beshear) was shutting us down,” said Smith. “I went in at 9 a.m. that morning and took clients from 9:00AM-11:00AM on Wednesday morning. I completed 14 colors in 24 hours of work.”
Tracy Sams, owner of Shear Expressions, worked feverishly with her employees throughout the night just like Smith.
“It’s a scary time for sure,” said Sams. “We had no notice and it pretty much put all the local salons in a panic. The unknown of how long we will be off is very unsettling to me and others. We are hoping they can get us into being able to draw unemployment.”
-NOTE: Independent contractors such as hair stylists were deemed eligible for unemployment Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Andy Beshear.
James Michael Roberts, owner/operator of Hair Redemption understood the reasoning behind Beshear’s decision to close down businesses.
“From a business perspective, I totally understood why our Governor has placed this mandate on our industry,” said Roberts. “Seeing as though you can’t practice social distancing while touching someone’s head, I agree with his decision for the safety of our county, state, and nation. However, on a personal note, it’s a terrifying thing to face because this is our only income. We just have to keep our faith and pray that the lord takes care of us all throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”
The community embrace of all the local salons was astounding. Each salon was brought food, and other items in support of the barbers and cosmetologists.
“We have been truly blessed with amazing clients who tipped generously, brought food and words of encouragement, and just simply offered their support,” said Joe Smith. “We offer so much gratitude and appreciation to our clients, family, and community for their support.
Sams echoed the same sentiments as Smith.
“We’ve been delivered breakfast, lunch, milkshakes, gift cards, and flooded with kind words/bible verses,” said Sams.
Roberts was also brought Pizza Pro by his clients, and he was kind enough to offer it back to those waiting for their haircut. It showed that this community can rally behind one another in times of crisis, and how the smallest gestures can impact in the biggest way.
