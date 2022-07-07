Hot temperatures didn’t keep the crowd away at the 4th of July Bash Sunday night at Rawlings-Stinson Park.
Tourism Director said at least 5,000 people were in attendance he felt.
“It was a great crowd and people really enjoyed themselves it seemed,” he said.
The event was sponsored by the City of Manchester, Manchester Tourism Commission and AdventHealth.
Hillview Stables provided rides on a camel and a train for the event. Alex’s Inflatables also had a huge slide and bounce house.
“We can’t thank the vendors enough for coming out to this event,” Parks said. “We had great food, plenty of things for the kids to do and some great music.”
The music was provided by the Kudzu Killers and the very popular local band Deep South.
The evening culminated in a gigantic fireworks display performed by Terry’s Fireworks.
Parks said the event was great for the community.
“This is one of our most popular events each year,” he said. “We can’t wait until next year!”
