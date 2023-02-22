The tragic death of a three-year-old in Whitley County isn’t the first time a child in the care of Jordan Taylor has died, records indicate.
In July 2020, the infant son of Jordan Taylor, Ja’Vonn Taylor, died while in the care of his father in Clay County.
Sources say the investigation into the death will be reopened by the state police.
The child’s mother, Shaina Begley, made a social media post in April 2021 blaming her former boyfriend with the death of their son.
In a post on Facebook, Begley said, “The night my son died I received a 58 second phone call where he said, ‘Don’t be mad, but the baby doesn’t have a pulse and he’s in the ambulance’ he proceeded to hang up.”
The incident was investigated by the Kentucky State Police, but no charges were levied against Taylor in the death.
Begley said in the post, “Nothing was ever done in justice for my son, but the truth has to come out…I’m not holding it in any longer. I want justice for Ja’Vonn. My son was perfectly healthy, nothing was wrong with him…he deserves to be in prison.”
The post also included screenshots of texts between Taylor and Begley.
The Enterprise has reached out to Begley and requested an interview with her. This is a developing story.
