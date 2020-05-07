Clay County Fitness Center owner Taye Napier says “it’s now or never” on the future of his gym. Now many are asking what happens when he does open?
Napier’s story has gone statewide after he announced he would be opening his fitness center Monday, May 11th.
“We can’t keep losing money,” Napier said. “We’re spending money every day, not taking any in.”
Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday afternoon that fitness centers would reopen on June 1 during the Phase II opening.
Fitness centers are not in Phase I of Governor Beshear’s plan to reopen the state, but for Napier, he says he can’t financially wait until June 1 if he wants to keep his business.
Napier said he had spent $10,000 on bills from rent and utilities to other operating costs, but he has only brought in $1,800, with $1,000 of that coming from an SBA loan.
“If we don’t reopen, we might as well turn off the lights and forget it,” he said in an interview Thursday.
Now the question is, what happens if he follows through with his plans to reopen against the Governor’s request that shut down his business in March?
The Enterprise reached out to the Cumberland Valley Health Department asking how they were going to react to the reopening. Their official statement was, “we decline to comment.”
Napier says he will deal with that when it comes.
"We've got to do what we've got to do to save our business," he said. "They (the health department) will have to do what they have to do. I guess we will see soon."
On Thursday afternoon, the Clay County Fitness Center issued the following guidelines for their reopening; which upon review, is stiffer than any retail businesses that are allowed to be open under the Governor’s orders.
Clay Fitness re-opening:
Proposed member & gym protocol guidelines....
“Clay Fitness Center locations goal is to provide the safest, cleanest fitness experience possible, so members can keep a strong healthy immune system and body. We feel that exercise is an essential need for millions of Americans where the main causes of deaths are Heart Disease, Cancers and Diabetes.
We know that exercise not only helps prevent all these terrible diseases, but also helps prevent depression & anxiety at such unprecedented times.
MEMBER RULES...
1)First each member will have to read & sign a list of Covid-19 protocol gym rules.
2) Each member will then sign in & date/time entered & exited the gym facility.
3)All members will be provided with a 32oz spray bottle, with commercial grade hospital sanitizer while they workout.
4)Each member must provide their own clean sanitary hand towel to wipe off all machines before & after each use.
5) Members must stay 6 ft away from each other in all directions, at all times.
NO SPOTTERS!
6) Members will each get 1 hour to use the facility.
7) No children will be allowed in childcare area or kids room until all Covid-19 restrictions are lifted by president Donald J Trump.
No classes will be operating until more Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
GYM GUIDELINES....
1) Each Clay Fitness Center employee will first take their temperature and log/date it each day. If its high they will be asked to take a sick day.
2)All Clay Fitness Center employees will wear a mask & gloves when cleaning or interacting with members.
3) Clay Fitness Center will operate under 50% occupancy during all staffed hours provided by the KRS. fire code for that facility until occupancy regulations are lifted by President Donald J Trump.
4)All Clay Fitness Center employees will enforce the 6ft rule on all machines including cardio equipment until 6ft restrictions are lifted by president Donald J Trump.
5) All Clay Fitness employees will encourage members to wear a mask and workout gloves while using gym, however, will not enforce due to personal health issues and HIPAA laws.
6) All Clay Fitness employees will do a gym cleanliness walk through & remind members to follow our Covid-19 gym guidelines.
*We feel that fitness is an essential need for all Americans & our citizens to have access to. We also feel that we can make our fitness center just as safe if not even safer than all the big retail corporation's like Lowe's, Walmart, Tractor Supply & chain food stores which funnel thousands of individuals daily through them to our few hundred if even that. Thanks.”
