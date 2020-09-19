J. C. Gray, 92, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, September 18th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek.
J. C. was born in Goose Rock, KY on September 16, 1928, a son of the late Frank and Minnie Gray. He was a believer in the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline Gray of Manchester; and his children: Marty Jay (Brenda) Gray of Artemus, KY, Geneva Gray Collins, and Sandra (Beve) Reynolds, both of Manchester.
J. C. is also survived by his brother, George (Ruth) Gray of London; and the following grandchildren: Marcilla (Shawn) Collins Jackson, Dylan Collins, Shannon (Kim) Reynolds, Jonathan (Nina) Reynolds, Dr. Kendra Gray, and Kendall Gray; and the following great-grandchildren: Trevor Collins, Hannah Jackson, Bella Jackson, Peyton Reynolds, Erin Reynolds, Jordy Reynolds, and Harrison Reynolds.
In addition to his parents, J.C. was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Jim (Tennie) Gray, Cecil (Fronia) Gray, Walter (Nina) Gray, Melvin Gray, Bertha (Chester) Gibbs, Molly (John) Stiff, Gladys (Cristy) Arnold, and Myrtle (Howard) Jackson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tess Lipps, George David Blair, and A. J. Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
