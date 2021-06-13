J.C. Henson, age 63, of Manchester, passed away Friday June 11th, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Henson and the following children Abe Henson (Michelle), Sheridan Napier, Glenn Ray Henson (Robin), and Jessica "LeLe" Henson, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by two brothers William Henson of McVaytown, PA, and T.C. Henson of Manchester and 12 grandchildren.
The funeral service for J.C. will be held 7 PM Monday June 14th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Youel Napier, Lyle Sizemore, and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Couch Cemetery at Caudill Gap. Visitation will be after 11 AM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home.
