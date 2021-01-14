ROBERTS, J.C.
Age 93 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021. He was born September 15, 1927, in Goose Rock, KY, the son of William and Alice (Henson) Roberts. On July 2, 1946, J.C. married Flora Henson in Manchester, KY. He was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church in New Miami.
He leaves behind his children, John (Sandy) Roberts, Eddie (Mae) Roberts, J.C., Junior (Jana) Roberts, Wanda (Kenneth) Smith, and Belinda (Gary) Dunaway; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Scott, Nick, Matt, Keith, Tonya, Rosa, Cristina, and Lupe; 18 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. J.C. was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Flora; siblings,
Dewey, Homer, Nora and Lula; and granddaughter Carrie.
Mr. Roberts served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was assigned to the 30th Infantry Division, 120th Infantry Regiment. His Division fought in 5 major
Campaigns, including, Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge. His unit received numerous citations. J.C. was awarded The Purple Heart, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, and The Bronze Star.
Visitation will be 12 Noon – until time of service (1p.m.), Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Avance Funeral Home &
Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield with Jeffrey A. Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. The family will accept condolences at:
