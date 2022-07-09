J. M. Smith age 71, of Manchester was born in Manchester, KY on November 29, 1950 to the late Ed and Pearlie Wagers Smith and departed this life on July 4, 2022 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed collecting guns and knives, restoring Pick Ups, watching Westerns and Wrestling, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 3 sisters: Jewell Williams, Stella Williams, and Georgia Mae Couch preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving fiancé: Barbara Harmon of Manchester; a son: James Smith and wife Melissa of Manchester, 3 daughters: Kathy Rehberg of GA., Goldie Owens of Manchester, and Samantha Cox of Berea, KY; a brother: Carl Smith of Manchester; a sister: Nellie Williams and husband Junior of Manchester; and a host grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. J. M. Smith will be conducted in the Garrad Pentecostal Church on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Paul Mitchell, and Rev. Paul Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Gooserock Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Garrad Pentecostal Church on Sunday from 12 noon to the funeral hour at 2.
