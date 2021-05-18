Jack Langdon White, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend joyfully entered heaven’s gates on November 27, 2020 at his home in Marathon, FL. Born in Manchester, KY on April 19, 1931, Jack was the firstborn of the three children of Gladys Rose Langdon and Joseph Burchell White. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Webb White, his mother, his father, his brother Daugh Kennon White, and his son-in-law Mark Francis Thomas. Jack loved his Lord, his churches, and his family. He was a lifetime member of Manchester Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church while in Marathon. He is survived by his loving sister, Barbara White (John) Colter and his three precious daughters; Rosanne White (Rade) Veljkovic of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Scarlett White (Andy) Ryan of Winchester, KY, and Liza White Thomas of Winchester, KY. Additionally surviving are his grandchildren that he adored; Jack White Veljkovic, Langdon Ryan (Preston) Worley, Sydney Ryan (Grant) Owen, Anne Chandler Thomas, Mark Francis Thomas, Jr., and great grandchildren; Jack (Jackson) White Veljkovic and Lafe James Owen. He was loved and will be missed by a multitude of relatives and friends. Reverend Francis Walters presided over the sixty year marriage of Jack and Elizabeth in Manchester, KY on June 23, 1953. He was a devoted member of the Masonic Lodge in Manchester and the Oleika Shrine Temple of Lexington, KY. Jack attended Union College, the University of Miami, and Eastern Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. He served his country during the Korean War as a member of the United States Army. Jack joined his great-grandfather, Elbert Simon Langdon, his father, and his brother in the automobile business originally called Clay Motor Company in downtown Manchester. The business later became White Chevrolet-Pontiac, Inc. Jack was an early entrepreneur rarely foregoing an opportunity for a business venture. He was co-owner of White Chevrolet-Pontiac, Inc. and several other businesses including H & W Coal Company, Clay Laboratory, Mountain View Apartments, and the Manchester Shopping Center. Jack served the city of Manchester as a member of the city council, and later, as mayor for eight years. He was a board member of the First State Bank of Manchester and a director for United Bancorp of Kentucky in Lexington. In the late 1980s, following rewarding careers, Elizabeth and Jack retired making their second home in Marathon. Without a doubt, Jack cherished his time spent with his wife, family, and friends in their Seawatch Condominium. Jack shared his mother’s love for Florida and fishing and was happiest when captaining a boat filled with family and friends carrying on the tradition. The family wishes to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Tomoe Ventura Velazquez, who was our devoted friend and devoted caregiver of both Jack and Elizabeth for many years. A celebration to remember Jack Langdon White to be presided over by Reverend Ken B. Bolin will be held at Manchester Memorial Gardens on May 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to the Manchester Baptist Church, 308 Main Street, Manchester, KY 40962.
