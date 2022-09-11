Jackie Lou Campbell, 81, passed away on August 31, 2022 at her home. Jackie was a devout Jehovah's Witness who attended the New River Congregation in Beckley, WV.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Zenas Campbell, Jr, her daughter Frankie Blanchette, and her son Zenas Campbell III.
She is survived by her children, Sissy(Nora) Davis, and her husband, Jimmy, and her son Robert(Bob) Campbell, and his wife, Angie Campbell. Daughter in Law Cheryl Campbell, and family, and Son in Law Maurice Blanchette, Grandchildren Philip Davis, and family, Adrianne Davis, and family Patricia Reynolds, and husband, Taylor Honaker, and family, Dominic Blanchette, Zac Campbell, Mary Ann Campbell, Marilu Smith, and family, and RayAna Campbell.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Melton Mortuary and Cremation Center according to her wishes. Jackie and Zenas will be interred together at a later date in the Cotton Cemetery located in Manchester, Kentucky. Words of Comfort, and Online Condolences may be offered to the family, on Jackie's tribute page at www.meltonmortuary.com
