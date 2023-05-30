Jackie Lynn Jones, 62, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, May 27th, at the Advent Health Hospital.
Jackie was born in Manchester, KY on October 1, 1960, a son of the late Billy and Betty Jean Baker Jones. He was a retired employee of the City of Manchester and a farmer. He loved baseball and was a friend to anyone and everyone who knew him.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Julie Webb Jones of Manchester; his sons: John Senters and wife Elease of Berea, and James Senters and wife Mary Beth of Manchester; and his grandchildren: Jay. Aundrea, Nyeli, Jaxon, and Matthew.
He is also survived by his sister, Jill Jones and husband Antonio of Manchester.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 31st at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe Crockett and Brian Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at the Harts Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.