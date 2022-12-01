Jackie Smith, age 74, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Alfred Smith; two children, Jason Edward Smith & wife Martie Potter Smith of Hazard, Kentucky, Jeremy Alfred Smith & wife Janine Morgan Smith of Manchester, Kentucky; six siblings, Gary Miller of Manchester, KY, Ronnie Miller of Florida, Rodney Miller of Manchester, KY, Carlos Miller of Perryville, KY, Anthony Miller of Manchester, KY, Darlene Hobbs of Indiana; six grandchildren, Seth Hayward Smith, Royce Morgan, Reece Morgan, Holly Smith, Gracie Smith, Brandon Smith; one great grandson, Shade Aaron Watkins; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Miller Jr. and Juanita Burkhart Miller; and by her grandson, Aaron Rayne Smith.
Jackie was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in London, Kentucky. She was voted Miss Popular in high school. She was a stern, but was a good mother and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for Jackie Smith will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Dennis Herzina officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm until the service hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
