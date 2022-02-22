In the Tigers first two games with Jackson County coach Glenn Gray felt his team found a way to beat themselves. Mental mistakes, turnovers, poor shot selection were contributing factors in both losses.
On Tuesday night his team, the youngest in Clay County basketball history, a fact many have forgot over the course of this season, just could not get over the hump against the senior laden General team in the opening round of the 49th district tournament falling 69-58.
The Tigers opened with a lot of emotion with three quick points by Hayden Harris and three turnovers by the Generals.
With all the pressure on Jackson County, Clay raced out to a quick 5-0 lead on a jumper by Elijah Bundy. Jude Lakes got his team on the board with two free throws at 6:37.
Brady Wolfe made a nice move down low to put his team up 7-2 at 5:55. It was Lakes again with a layup to cut the lead to 7-4.
Andrew Madden made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 7-5 at 4:44. Freshman Landon Dezarn put the Tigers back on the board with a spectacular shot to go up 9-5.
It was Hayden Harris with a turnaround jumper at the top of the key at 4:02 to force Jackson coach Greg Parrott to call a timeout at 4:02.
Madden cut the lead to 11-7 on a short jumper with just over three minutes to play for the turnover plagued Generals.
Neither team could find a basket for over two minutes as play became sloppy on both ends.
With under :40 seconds to go Hayden Crockett drained a three-pointer to expand the lead to 14-8.
Jude Lakes cut the lead to 14-10 with :18 seconds to go and that’s how the quarter closed.
The second quarter saw Jackson calm down and Clay slowly implode.
Bundy put the Tigers up 16-11 on an offensive rebound in the opening minutes but Jackson closed the gap quick to 16-13 and followed with a bucket by Luke Adkins to narrow the gap to 16-15. Moments later it was tied at 16 each before Harris broke the tie with a baseline jumper for a 18-16 advantage at 5:14.
Luke Nicholson came off the bench to hit a big shot at the 4:48 mark for a 20-16 lead. Trent Hammons countered with a three-pointer to cut the lead back to one at 20-19.
Jackson got their first lead at 3:24 with a three-pointer at 22-20 which led to a quick timeout by coach Gray.
Hayden Harris drove the lane for a monster two-handed dunk to tie the game at 22 with just over three minutes to play bringing the Tiger crowd to its feet.
Luke Atkins hit one of two free throws to give the Generals the lead at 23-22 with 2:41 to play.
With 1:52 before the half, Jude Lakes drove baseline for a nice jumper to expand the lead to 25-22.
A missed shot by Clay led to another basket by Carter Cunagin to push the lead out even further to 27-22. Clay committed a foul on the next possession as Elijah Bundy picked up his third and had to go to the bench.
It got worse for the Tigers as Lakes scored again for a 29-22 lead and the game was ready to get out of hand. Freshman Grayson Hooker stopped the bleeding with a nice layup with :42 remaining.
With seven seconds remaining the Tigers fouled sending Luke Atkins back to the line. He hit one of two to give Jackson a 30-24 lead at the half.
Clay opened the third with a turnover and Lakes made them pay with a quick basket for a 32-24 lead, their biggest of the game.
Hayden Crockett countered with his second three-pointer to cut the lead back to 32-27.
Clay made two free throws and a Brady Wolfe bucket spurred the Tigers in their 7-2 run to cut the lead to 32-31 with 5:16 in the quarter.
Luke Atkins stopped the run with a layup at 4:51 for a 34-31 advantage.
Clay made a free throw and Jackson countered with an old-fashioned three-point play to push back out to 37-32 at the four-minute mark.
Hayden Harris made the Generals pay with a three-pointer to cut the lead to two at 37-35 at the 3:40 mark, but Madden countered with a quick bucket to push it back to 39-35.
Jackson made two free throws at 2:35 for a 41-35 lead which put pressure on the Tigers to score.
The Generals began pulling away to close out the quarter as the lead blew up to eight at 43-35 with 1:35 to go.
With a 46-39 lead and under a minute to play, Jackson’s Orrin Frost was whistled for a technical foul. Grayson Hooker made one of two to cut the lead to six. The Tigers couldn’t convert on the possession but made a good defensive stance to stop the Generals.
With :22 seconds Hayden Harris went back to the line for a one and one. He made both to trim the lead to 46-42 when it looked like the game was ready to sway the Generals way.
As luck would have it, senior Trenton Hammonds nailed a jumper at the buzzer to give his team a 48-42 lead to close the quarter.
Harris opened the fourth with two free throws to narrow the lead to 48-44 but Carter Cunagin countered with a quick offensive rebound for two, 50-44.
Clay’s next possession ended in a Jackson steal by Luke Atkins, Bundy’s fifth foul and Jackson County with a 53-44 lead.
Jackson expanded the lead to eight on several occasions and was up 57-50 at the 3:37 mark.
Thirty-two seconds later the Generals lead blew up to 61-50, a trend of implosion in the fourth quarter that occurred in the prior two games.
At that point it was essentially over as Clay just could not close the gap.
The Generals now advance to the championship game of the 49th District Tournament Friday night against North Laurel, who is expected to win over Oneida Baptist Wednesday night. Tip-off for the championship is set for 7:30 p.m.
