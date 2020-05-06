Jackson

Cory Jackson

On May 5, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and CSO Deputy Darrell Goins arrested Cory Jackson, 27 of Sibert Lane. The arrest occurred at the junction of 687 and Lower Rader Road were Chief Deputy Jones located the male subject. Through a previous investigation conducted by Chief Deputy Jones in reference to a recent theft that occurred on Reynolds road was able to identify that the above mentioned subject was the one who took the construction equipment. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.

Cory Jackson, 27 was charged with:

• Serving Warrant of Arrest

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you