On May 5, 2020 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and CSO Deputy Darrell Goins arrested Cory Jackson, 27 of Sibert Lane. The arrest occurred at the junction of 687 and Lower Rader Road were Chief Deputy Jones located the male subject. Through a previous investigation conducted by Chief Deputy Jones in reference to a recent theft that occurred on Reynolds road was able to identify that the above mentioned subject was the one who took the construction equipment. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Cory Jackson, 27 was charged with:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.