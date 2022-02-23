January’s freezing temperatures, rising natural gas prices and wholesale power costs have all resulted in higher than usual utility bills for families across Kentucky. The average temperature for December 2021 was 47-degrees compared to this January’s 29-degree average. Daily temperatures did not go above freezing for 22 of the 31 days in January – with six of those days remaining in the single digits. The members’ kilowatt-hour usage will be higher in January due to these much colder temperatures.
Another factor affecting utility bills is the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) that is passed on from Jackson Energy’s wholesale power provider. The FAC is a pass-through cost based upon the price of fuel to generate electricity and this cost fluctuates monthly. Most of 2021, the FAC was a credit on utility bills; however, due to the rising power costs, the FAC was a charge for January 2022 and will likely continue to be a larger line item on members’ bills through spring.
The FAC is billed in direct proportion to the amount of electricity consumed and the cost Jackson Energy pays for the fuel (coal or natural gas) to generate that amount of electricity. The FAC is regulated by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, a separate government agency, which regulates all aspects of public utilities. Jackson Energy does not earn a profit on the FAC.
Jackson Energy understands and recognizes the hardship that these factors have on its members. As a not-for-profit cooperative, it is Jackson Energy’s mission to provide safe and reliable service and to keep costs as low as possible.
Jackson Energy encourage its members to reach out to their local Community Action Agency to see if they qualify for LIHEAP’s Crisis Component in Kentucky, that is in effect through March 31, 2022, or until funds are depleted. Another option is enrolling in Jackson Energy’s Levelized Billing Program - which is a rolling average of their most recent 12 months’ usage and varies slightly each month. Members utilizing this program know within a few dollars how much their utility bill be each month. Members also have the option to track and monitor their daily and monthly usage through Jackson Energy’s SmartHub app.
Jackson Energy shares in the concern and is available to help members understand and manage their energy use, explore payment options, and gain access to additional resources. Please visit our website at www.jacksonenergy.com or call us at 1-800-262-7480.
