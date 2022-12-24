Because of the extreme cold temperatures and high electric usage across the state - all electric utilities - including Jackson Energy - are asking members to reduce the unnecessary use of electricity.
For example:
• Adjust your thermostat
• Shut off non-essential lighting and equipment
• Avoid using appliances like dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers
If you will take these simple steps, it will help everybody. Jackson Energy is doing everything we can to keep the lights and heat on for our members - and we appreciate your assistance in helping avoid power outages across the state due to too much strain on the grid. #winterstorm2022
This request is in place until 10 a.m. Sunday, December 25.
