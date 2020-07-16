Jackson Wayne Curry, 78, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 14th, at his home.
Jackson was born in Oneida, KY on June 28, 1942, a son of the late Lina and Daugh Curry.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Wombles Curry; and his children: Mike (Kim) Curry of Manchester, Rod (Jessica) Curry of Manchester, Kim Curry Cagann of Indianapolis, IN, and Randy (Alicia) Curry of Manchester.
Jackson is also survived by his grandchildren: Scott, Kassie, Brittany, Zach, Cody, Darrian, Kennedy, Chase, KeAira, Kelsey, Ashlin, Jake, Irvin and Jaylee; his great grandchild, Camdyn; a very special nephew who felt like a son, Doug (Tina) Burns; and his brothers and sisters: Billy Ray (Jessie) Curry of Indianapolis, IN, James Henry "Bo" Curry of Manchester, Alice Faye Saylor of Shelbyville, TN, Janice Burns of Manchester, Sandra (Charles) Owens of Manchester, and Linda Ann (Mike) Roberts of Parkersburg, WV.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richard Scott Curry; his grandson, Daniel Raymond Curry; and his parents, Daugh and Lina Curry.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 18th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Terry Reed and Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith and Curry Cemetery on Curry Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 17th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
