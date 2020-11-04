The number of positive COVID-19 cases is continuing at the Clay County Detention Center and law enforcement agencies now have to utilize other jails to house prisoners.
67 inmates and 13 staff have test positive at the jail, according to Christie Green, Public Health Director with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
“It’s very difficult to control that initial exposure so when you get those first cases it’s very hard then to isolate or move people and you have potential for a huge swell of cases which is what we are seeing at the detention center at this time,” said Green. “We’ve provided the jail here with some extra PPE and some emergency supplies to help them get through this first swell.”
As they continue to work with the Department of Corrections and the Department for Public Health in Frankfort Jailer, Linda Smallwood says they are trying to turn the situation around.
“We have kept the virus out of the jail until now. The outbreak at the jail came despite stringent precautionary measures that have been in place since March which include medical screening of all newly arriving inmates, who are placed in quarantine for 14 days before being moved to general population. All inmates and employees have been tested for the virus...."said Green.
On top of additional sanitation and restricting everyone’s movement throughout the facility all positive inmates are now quarantined together.
“They’ve had to make some changes to how whether or not they prepare food in the kitchen and how that bought the inmates,” said Green. “We recognize when we had that many cases in a facility that an eight hour a day nurse is not adequate and jailer Smallwood here is working with AdventHealth Manchester to increase medical care availability for the inmates.”
Officials at the facility are also working with other detention centers and the Department of Corrections to avoid bringing any new inmates to the facility. The Manchester City Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are now being forced to utilize other facilities due to the outbreak.
