James Ashton Odell Brown, age 22 departed this life on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born on Monday, November 16, 1998 in Huntsville, Alabama.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Ruby Ella-Clare Brown and Kaitleighn Marie Brown, his mother and step-father: Michele and Carl David Davidson, his father: James Brown, his brother: Christian Alexander Brown, his grandparents and great grandparents: Kenneth and Kathy Reed, Barry and Carol Pennington, Eugene Sparks and Roger and Betty Brown. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Kendale Reed, Kody Reed, Marketta Brown, Roger Brown and Tisha Brown and the mother of his children: Paige Stewart.
Funeral Services for James Ashton Odell Brown will be conducted on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 3 PM at the Church of God Worship Center. Rev. Brad Stevens and Rev. Joey Burns will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery in the Oneida Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 11 AM at the Church of God Worship Center.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
