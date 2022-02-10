James Banks, better known as “J.L.”, was born July 22, 1940 in Clay County and departed this life Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence, at the age 81. He was the son of the Ralph Lee Banks and Beatrice Dotson Banks.
J.L. is survived by his wife, Ruthene Banks of Tyner and by two daughters, Melissa (Donnie) Grimes of Annville and Nina (Preston) Bowman of McKee. He is also survived by the following siblings, Harold (Daisy) Banks of Annville, Imogene (Jim) Banks of London, Clarence (Loretta) Banks of Ohio and Bernice Peters of Ohio. He was blessed with five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In addition to his parents, J.L. was also preceded in death by Don Banks, Suelane Banks, Darrell Banks, and Geraldine Banks.
J.L. was a member of the Moore’s Creek Church of Christ and was retired from Bullock Sales & Service.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. B. Joe Hill officiating. Burial followed in the Dotson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Preston Bowman, Donnie Grimes, Brandon Grimes, Reagan Bowman, Kyler Damrell and Jayden Bowman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.