Mr. James “BoBo” Curry, age 71 departed this life on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Owsley County Health Care Center in Booneville, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, January 19, 1950 in Oneida to Daugh and Lina Walker Curry.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: James Curry, II and Tina Watson, his grandchildren: James Curry, III, Teresa Alexander, Jimmy Curry, Jonathan Curry, Jacob Curry, Nikki (little Teresa) Curry and Marcus Curry. Also surviving are his siblings: Alice Faye Saylor of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Billie Ray and Jessie Curry of Indianapolis, Indiana, Janice Burns of Manchester, Sandra and Charles Owens of Manchester and Linda and Mike Roberts of Parkersburg, West Virginia, his sister-in-law: Ella Pearl Curry of Manchester, these nieces and nephews: Anna Ray Curry, “Little Bill” Curry, Shawane Sumpter, Mike Curry, Rod Curry, Randy Curry, Kimberly Cagaann, Jody Saylor, Rhonda Saylor, Travis Owens, Douglas Burns, Robyn Alsip and Derek Roberts as well as these kids who adored him and he adored them: Brianna Owens, Ray Ray Owens, Damon Roberts, Lincoln Roberts, Camden Roberts, Faith Alsip, Maddox Alsip, Lucas Burns, Taylor Burns and Bentley Burns.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Daugh and Lina Curry, his daughter: Teresa Alexander and his brother: Jack Curry.
Funeral Services for Mr. James “BoBo” Curry will be conducted on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Cecil Benge will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Matthew, Travis, Billy Ray, Doug, Tim and Jimmy.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 6:30 PM on Sunday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
