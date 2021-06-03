James C. Spurlock Jr., 75, of Connersville, went to Heaven on Sunday, May 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 22, 1946, in Manchester, Kentucky to James C. Spurlock Sr. and Esther Smith Spurlock.
James married the love of his life Roberta Friend on June 12, 1965 in Connersville.
James retired from Ford Visteon in May of 2005 after 41 years of service.
In 1977 James joined the Masonic Lodge. He was a dual member of Warren Lodge No. 15 and Laurel Lodge No. 447. He served two terms as Worshipful Master of both lodges. He earned the prestigious degree from the Indiana Grand Lodge of Ultra Master Ritualist. He was a member of the Indianapolis Murat Shriners, Scottish Rite, York Rite and Eastern Star. He was a Royal Arc Mariner Mason. James was an honorable member of over 30 lodges across the State of Indiana. He was a Sir Knight of Connersville Commandery No. 6 Knights Templar and was a member of Maxwell Chapter #18 R.A.M., Fayette Council #6 R.& S.M., Connersville Commandery #6 K.T. Along with many accomplishments, he also was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel.
James volunteered for the Salvation Army several times a year. James was also a former member of Laurel Volunteer Fire Dept. and a charter member who started the Laurel EMS. He was a certified EMT.
He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his garage. Most importantly James valued the time spent with his family.
Along with his beloved wife Roberta of 56 years, he is survived by a son, James K. (Judy) Spurlock, a daughter, Angela S. (Dereck) Fields; grandchildren, Allison M. (Luke) Unker, James E. (Ann) Fisher, Blake Fields, and Carson Fields; brothers, Walter (Beulah) Spurlock, Roy Spurlock, Burton Spurlock, Delbert (Kay) Spurlock, Ronald Clyde (Nancy) Spurlock, Harold (Mary) Spurlock and Mike (Shirley) Spurlock; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Esther Spurlock; a daughter, Judith Lynn Spurlock; sisters, Edna Baker and Lorene Arrington; brothers, Carl Spurlock and Ernest Spurlock.
Visitation for James will be held on Thursday June 3, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th St. Connersville, Indiana 47331. A masonic service will begin at 7:30 pm on Thursday with the Laurel and Warren Lodges performing the service. The funeral service will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Dereck Fields of Taylor Chapel UMC, Fort Wayne, Indiana officiating. Burial will follow in Village Creek Cemetery with Elder Mike Chastain officiating graveside services.
