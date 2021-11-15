Mr. James Charles Estep, age 61 departed this life on Saturday, November 13, 2021. He was born on Saturday, November 23, 1959 in Manchester to Jimmy and Nellie Sizemore Estep.
He leaves to mourn his passing his sisters: Hettie Martin, Minnie Murrell, Cathy Mabry and Nancy Lunsford.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Jimmy and Nellie Estep and his siblings: Ray Estep, Raleigh Estep, Hogan Bowling, Geneva Holiday, Margie Turner and Sally Hill.
Funeral Services for Mr. James Charles Estep will be conducted on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Baker-Stivers Cemetery in the Island Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.