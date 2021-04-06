Mr. James Chester “Jim” Woods, age 71 departed this life on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, December 31, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the union of Chester D. and Jessie Burt Woods. He was owner and operator of Woods Sanitation and a veteran of the United States Army.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Norma Bennington Woods, his children: April Wilson and her husband Rick, James “Bub” Woods and his wife Jessica, Shorty Woods and his wife Sarah and Amy Asher and her husband Herbert, his grandchildren: Erick Wilson, Trenton Wilson, Wally Woods, Izzy Woods, Peyton Woods, Steven Woods, Zoey Woods and Mason Asher as well as his great grandchildren: Tyson Wilson and Myleigh Wilson. Also surviving are his brothers: Floyd Woods and Robert Woods and his sisters: Linda Jones and Sharlene Bowling, a very special friend: Wayne T. Harris and a host of friends, family and employees.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Chester D. and Jessie Woods, his brothers and sister: Steven D. Woods, Brenda Sandlin and Gary Lee Woods and a special nephew: Allen Woods.
Funeral Services for Mr. Jim Woods will be conducted on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bobby Stevens will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Woods Cemetery in the Sacker Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.