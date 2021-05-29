James Dean Smallwood passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at St. Joseph London, London, KY. He was 64 years old. James Dean was born September 17, 1956 in Leslie Co., KY., the son of the late, Haywood Smallwood and Ethel Couch Smallwood. James Dean had been a life-long resident of Leslie and Clay Co. By occupation he was a retired coal miner. James Dean was affliated with the Hal's Fork Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed talking on CB (his handled was "66"), working on race cars and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
James Dean was preceded in death by his beloved parents, infant brother, Ralph, brother, Bradley, father-in-law and mother-in-law, James & Jean Lawson. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Donna Estep Smallwood, Big Creek, KY., 3 beloved daughters, Jodi Bailey (Shannon), Essie, KY., Jaymie Smallwood, Lexington, KY. and Carla Smallwood and husband, Larry Wayne Gilbert, Somerset, KY., 1 brother, Virgil Smallwood, TN., 10 treasured grandchildren, Austin Smallwood, Jaylin Smallwood, Dawson Bailey, Hunter Gilbert, Chandler Bailey, Madisyn Gilbert, Tressany Bailey, Waylon Gilbert, Lauren Gilbert and Richard Gilbert, close friends, Geneva Gilbert, Wanda Gail Ellis and Goldie Bush and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Hal's Fork Pentecostal Church, Bear Branch, KY.
Ministers: Ben Mosley, Danny Lee Holland, Bobby Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland, Jerry Holland, Demus Couch, Randy Woods and Kevin Napier
Interment: Family Cemetery, Bear Branch, KY.
Pallbearers: Larry Wayne Gilbert, Dawson Bailey, Chandler Bailey, Tim Wooton, Steven Hoskins, Russell Baker, Danny Davidson, Waylon Gilbert, Terry Estep and Geno Estep
Visitation: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. and all day Saturday until time of funeral on Sunday at the Church
