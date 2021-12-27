James Douglas Morgan, age 52, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
He leaves behind his father, Doug Morgan; four children, Tiffany Morgan & wife Disarae of East Bernstadt, KY, Brittany Judd & husband Nick of Smithville, TN, Cody Morgan & wife Erika of East Bernstadt, KY, Peyton Morgan of Manchester, KY; one sibling, Mike Morgan & wife Sherry of East Bernstadt, KY; six grandchildren, Grace, Hope, Sawyer, Danielle, Chasidy, Zoey; two special women in his life, Denise Morgan, Amy Hacker, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Taylor Morgan; his son, Justin James Morgan; and his sister, Barbara Suzanne Leake.
James was employed at Flowers Bakery. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He was of the Christian faith.
Funeral services for James Douglas Morgan will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Level Green Baptist Church with Bro. Charles Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the church. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
