James Edward Eversole, 50, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, August 27th, at his home.
James was born in Oneida, KY, on February 18th, 1971, a son of the late James Sr. and Evelyn Hubbard Eversole.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Hoskins Eversole; and by the following children: Aaron Eversole (Jamie Wallen) of Paces Creek, Johnny Henson, Jimmy Henson, Arlie Jo Henson, and Samantha Eversole (John Henson), all of Rices Fork.
He is also survived by 6 step-grandchildren, and 2 nephews, Anthony Smith and Christopher Smith.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his daughter, Abigail Eversole. By his sister, Imogene Smith. As well as his 3 dogs, Jolene, Booger, and Buddy Eversole.
Services for James will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 31st at Britton Funeral Home with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 30th, at Britton Funeral Home.
