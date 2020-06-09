James Ellis Ray, age 78, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, June 6th, at his home.
James is survived by his wife Lillie (Glenna) Ray and two children Donnie Ray and wife Debbie and Michael Ray and wife Joanne all of Manchester.
He is also survived by two sisters Hazel Smith of Manchester and Carolyn Frye of Booneville, KY, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and special friend William Ball.
James is preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Beulah Ray, two brothers Willis Ray and Eugene Ray, and one sister Roxy Hyden, and one great-grandchild Lyric Harris.
The funeral service for James will be held 1 PM Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Ball and Mitchell Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Ball Cemetery at Sextons Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday, June 8th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
