James F. Jarvis, 79, of Lima, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 3rd, at the St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH.
James was born in Clay County, KY on February 7, 1941, a son of the late Cal and Lucy Curry Jarvis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Saylor Jarvis.
James is survived by his children: Michael James Jarvis of Norwich Norfolk, U.K., Sheila Ann Jarvis of Las Vegas, NV, and Michelle Robinson of Orlando, KY.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: John Samples of Lima, OH, Judy West of Archdale, NC, and Brenda Hilyard of Lima, OH; and by two grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Steve Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Hurd Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
