James Farmer Sizemore, 87, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 8th, at the Morning Pointe Hospice Center in Richmond, KY.
James was born in Red Bird, KY on March 3, 1933, a son of the late Jackson and Gertrude Holland Sizemore.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lee Ghent Sizemore.
James is survived by his son, Bill Sizemore of Manchester; four sisters: Vestie (Roy) Ruth of Manchester, Edith Purcell of Somerset, Lucy (Boonie) Burton of Somerset, and Helen Dick of South Carolina; and two brothers: James (Ethel) Sizemore of Buzzard, and Lewis (Janice) Sizemore of Buzzard.
He is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Natasha Nicole (Derrick) Howard and Joshua Nathaniel Sizemore; 4 great-grandchildren: Lucas Derrick Howard, Christopher James Howard, Andrew Shepherd Howard, and Jaysen Xavier May; and 2 cousins: Col. James Sizemore and Donnie Sizemore.
In addition to his wife and parents, James was preceded in death by his brother and sister: Earl Sizemore and Gladys Sizemore.
Private Services will be held on Friday, December 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
