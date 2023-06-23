James Foster, age 72 departed this life on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Rockcastle Health and Rehab in Mt. Vernon, KY. He was born on Wednesday, May 30, 1951 in Laurel County, KY to Taylor and Nennie (Thompson)Foster. He was retired from Kentucky Department of Highways as a mechanic.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Kathy Bowling, James Bradley Foster and wife Tiffany; Joshua Foster and wife Candace; Justin Foster and wife Leslie; these grandchildren: Amber Bowling, Aiden Hubbard, Makalyn Hubbard, Brayden Byrd, Daniel and Hannah Asher, Jaxon, Jayla, Rylee and Blakely Foster.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Taylor and Nennie Foster; his brother: Taylor Foster; nephew: Mark Foster and sister-in-law: Pat Foster.
Funeral Services for James Foster will be conducted on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Morris Thompson and Rev. Jessie Kemp will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, June 23 from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
