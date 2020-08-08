James Gray, 56, of Frankfort, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 5th, at his home.
James was born in Oneida, KY on September 11, 1963, a son of Lois (Root) Gray and the late Charlie Gray.
James is survived by his mother, Lois Gray, and the following brothers and sisters: Charles Ed Gray, Lonnie Day, Lois Faye Gray, Shirley Ann Lewis and David Lee Lewis, Jeanette Sizemore and husband Wayne, and Robin Combs, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by the following nieces and nephews: Greg Lewis, Larry Wayne Moore, Travis Gray, Trenton Gray, Trevor Gray, Adssa Gray, Casey Sizemore Gibbs, James Combs, and John Combs.
Services were held Saturday, August 8th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Ronnie Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
