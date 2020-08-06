James Thomas Harmon, 78, of Muleshoe, TX; left this world to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020. Services were held at Rominger Funeral Home, in Manchester, Kentucky on Thursday August 6, 2020.
The celebration of his life will be officiated by his son-in-Law, Pastor Beau Hamlin of Joplin, Missouri.
James was born on February 6, 1942. He was the son of late William Edgar Harmon and Zelma Harmon Reidling Lackey. Jim, as he was known by his family and friends was known throughout the Panhandle for his ability to trade cattle. He started here as a cattle trader during the 1970’s and went on to implement his theory of vertical integration, crossing Holstein cows with Angus bulls, thus producing a hybrid beef animal. It has become its own subset of the beef cattle industry. Until the end, his love of the cattle industry never weakened. He started each day with strong black coffee, and a big Texas breakfastbefore leaving to check on his livestock. He loved all things country including a great steak, spirited racehorses and the voice of legends such as Patsy Cline or Elvis Presley.
Jim is survived by his siblings, Alberta Sans and John Reidling of Indianapolis; his sons Chad, Ross and Todd Harmon of Amarillo; his daughter’s Michelle Harmon Hamlin, of Joplin, Missouri, and Jennifer Harmon Thomas, of Rockwall, Texas. In addition, he has 12 grandchildren, one preceding him in death, and 1 great grandchild.
