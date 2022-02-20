James Harvey Davidson age 78 of Oneida, Kentucky passed away on Thursday - February 17, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He was the father of Jamie Davidson and Shaina Jackson, the brother of Charles Davidson and Vernon Ray Davidson, grandfather of Jacob Davidson and Matthew Davidson, great grandfather of Aubri Jackson and Harper Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Cordia Ledford Davidson, a daughter Marilyn Sue Davidson, and these sisters and brother Elizabeth Wilson, Ruth Jones, Marie Hoskins, Glenna Campbell and Walter Davidson, Jr.
Funeral Services for James Harvey Davidson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Monday - February 21, 2022 at the Brutus Baptist Church with Rev. Wade England and Rev. Robert Rice officiating. Burial will follow in the Davidson Cemetery. The family of James Harvey Davidson will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Sunday - February 20, 2022 at the Brutus Baptist Church.
All arrangements have been entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
