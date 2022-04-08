James Henry Wise, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, at his home. 

James was born in Elizabethtown, KY on February 5, 1969, a son of Margaret Shelton West of Hodgenville, KY, and the late Henry Mitchell Wise. 

James is also survived by his brother and sister: Mitchell Wise of Bonnieville, KY, and Brenda West Perkins of Buffalo, KY. 

In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his sister Michelle Wise. 

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of James Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

