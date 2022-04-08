James Henry Wise, 53, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, at his home.
James was born in Elizabethtown, KY on February 5, 1969, a son of Margaret Shelton West of Hodgenville, KY, and the late Henry Mitchell Wise.
James is also survived by his brother and sister: Mitchell Wise of Bonnieville, KY, and Brenda West Perkins of Buffalo, KY.
In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his sister Michelle Wise.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
