James Howard, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 23rd.
James was born in Manchester, KY on December 17, 1961, a son of the late Luther and Eliza Hayre Howard.
He is survived by his son and daughter, Austin Howard and Jamie Davidson, both of Manchester.
James is also survived by his grandchildren: Destiney Davidson, Jake Davidson, and Shaela Howard; and by the following nieces and nephews: Shannon Swafford and wife Nikki, Bradley Swafford, Kaitlyn Swafford, Brandon Howard and wife Beth, James Nicholas Howard, Amelia Howard, Peyton Howard, Rhonda Swafford and fiancé Khris Baker.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter, Latosha Howard, and his brother and sister, Johnny Howard and Wanda Whitaker.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, May 28th at the Otter Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Howard and Swafford Cemetery at Otter Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26th and Thursday, May 27th at the Otter Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.