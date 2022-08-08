James "Jim" Moore, age 88, of Berea, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at The Terrace nursing home in Berea.
Jim was born in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Albert and Eliza Rutherford Moore. He was employed by Madison Grocery before opening up his own store, Moore's Grocery. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Berea Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Christine Moore and his brother Clifton Moore.
He is survived by his wife Mabel J. Moore; three children, Debbie Isaacs, Vicky Hensley and Christopher Moore; his stepson Raymond Flannery, and his two grandchildren Brad Isaacs, Beth Reed and her children Isaac and Iris Reed.
Funeral services will be 11 am, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm at Lakes Funeral Home.
